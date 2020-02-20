WE'RE taking our weekly walk down memory lane as we remember some of our biggest stories of yesteryear.

This week, we delve into The Gazette archives from Wednesday, February 24, 2010.

Renfrewshire parents joined forces outside the council headquarters in response to a decision to scrap bus transport for more than 1,000 pupils.

Greenacres Curling Club, in Howwood, hosted curling lessons for pupils from schools across Renfrewshire during the Winter Olympic Games.

Kids at Houston Primary wore silly hats for a day as they raised £500 to help rebuild schools in Haiti that were destroyed by an earthquake.

And finally, children at Abbey Nursery, in Houston, celebrated Valentine’s Day.

